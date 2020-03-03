Card game turns deadly, labourer knifed to death

A card game among friends reportedly ended on a bloody note after a labourer was left dead with several stab wounds about his body.

The dead man was identified as 29-year-old Aubrey Prince, of Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

His bloodied corpse was found yesterday morning dumped in the vicinity of Mandela Avenue and Princes Street, Georgetown.

According to police reports, Prince and three friends were engaged in a game of chance between 00:10h and 03:00h on Monday.

A heated argument then ensued among the friends leading to a confrontation. This led to the men ending their card game and leaving for home.

But, according to reports, Prince did not return home.

His reputed wife explained to police that she learnt of the fight and went in search of her husband.

Meanwhile, persons traversing the area stumbled upon the man’s body and raised an alarm.

Prince was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Regional Commander Assistant Police Commissioner, Edgar Thomas, told Kaieteur News that they are pursuing every possible angle in the investigations.

Not wanting to disclose many details, Thomas stated that persons are being questioned but no arrests have been made.

Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.