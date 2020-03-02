Latest update March 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

You Must Read

Mar 02, 2020 Features / Columnists, Food For Thought 0

A 24-year old boy looking out through a train’s window shouted, Dad, look, “the trees are going behind; they are moving very fast” his Dad simply stared at him with so much joy and smiled!
A young couple seated nearby looked at the 24-year-old and thought to themselves, he’s so grown up but so childish, he must have a mental disorder for his father not to be bothered.
Suddenly the young man exclaimed again; Dad, look, “the clouds are running with us” the couple could not resist and said to the old man, why don’t you take your son to a good doctor may be a psychiatrist?
The old man smiled and said I just did. We are just coming from a doctor but not a psychiatrist; we are just coming from the hospital. My son was blind from birth. He just got his sight today for the very first time, his behavior may seem stupid to you, it’s more than a miracle to me. The young couple just sat down there, lost for words with a mixture of tears and shame in their eyes..
*Everybody on earth has a story; don’t jump into conclusion about their private affairs; you don’t know where they are coming from or what they have to deal with.*
*The truth behind their story might surprise you. Take it easy with others, even if you have a perfect life. Let us keep working towards the good of all.*
*This story inspired me and I have shared it with you to inspire you too. I hope you will share with others*
God Bless You All!

More in this category

Sports

Milo schools’ football tournament Golden Grove, Tucville and New Central win yesterday

Milo schools’ football tournament Golden Grove, Tucville and New...

Mar 02, 2020

The sixth day of play in the 2020 Milo schools’ football tournament kicked off yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground where three goals proved enough for the three teams that came out...
Read More
D’Andrade wins Asja Boys 60th anniversary 5km race

D’Andrade wins Asja Boys 60th anniversary 5km...

Mar 02, 2020

Looknauth, Sergeant, Bharat guide Herstelling A to comfortable win

Looknauth, Sergeant, Bharat guide Herstelling A...

Mar 02, 2020

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship…‘Lady Jags’ storm into ¼ finals after blanking Cayman Islands

Concacaf Women’s Under-20...

Mar 02, 2020

Rampertab Ramnauth is the best U-15 batsman in Guyana

Rampertab Ramnauth is the best U-15 batsman in...

Mar 02, 2020

Alvin Kallicharran becomes 3rd Ambassador for the WI Over 50s team

Alvin Kallicharran becomes 3rd Ambassador for...

Mar 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019