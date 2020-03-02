You Must Read

Latest update March 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A 24-year old boy looking out through a train’s window shouted, Dad, look, “the trees are going behind; they are moving very fast” his Dad simply stared at him with so much joy and smiled!
A young couple seated nearby looked at the 24-year-old and thought to themselves, he’s so grown up but so childish, he must have a mental disorder for his father not to be bothered.
Suddenly the young man exclaimed again; Dad, look, “the clouds are running with us” the couple could not resist and said to the old man, why don’t you take your son to a good doctor may be a psychiatrist?
The old man smiled and said I just did. We are just coming from a doctor but not a psychiatrist; we are just coming from the hospital. My son was blind from birth. He just got his sight today for the very first time, his behavior may seem stupid to you, it’s more than a miracle to me. The young couple just sat down there, lost for words with a mixture of tears and shame in their eyes..
*Everybody on earth has a story; don’t jump into conclusion about their private affairs; you don’t know where they are coming from or what they have to deal with.*
*The truth behind their story might surprise you. Take it easy with others, even if you have a perfect life. Let us keep working towards the good of all.*
*This story inspired me and I have shared it with you to inspire you too. I hope you will share with others*
God Bless You All!
