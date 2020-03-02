“Trustee prisoner” escapes from Mazaruni

Latest update March 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A manhunt has been launched for 29-year-old Christopher Punch, who escaped from the Mazaruni pri
son last Saturday.
According to a police report, Punch, of Lot 28 El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice, who was a trustee at the prison, made his escape from the correctional facility while he was attending to livestock at the back of the prison.
At around 14:00 hrs, Punch and six other inmates were taken to the prison dairy farm to tend to the livestock.
He was said to have asked a prison warder permission to urinate in some nearby bushes. He then headed to the area.
Some hours later, the prison warder was rounding up the other inmates and realised that Punch was missing.
He is said to be dark brown in complexion, slim, tall with a tattoo of clasped hands and a scripture from the Bible on his left arm, hair on chest and scars on his upper back.
Punch was serving a nine-year sentence for simple larceny and attempted larceny of motorcycles in Linden.
According to information received, Punch was charged in April last year for the theft of four motorcycles between February 28 and March 1, 2019.
