Pedal cyclist killed in Linden Highway accident

A resident of Hauraruni Village, Linden/ Soesdyke Highway was on Saturday evening added to the list of road fatalities for the year 2020.

Dead is pedal cyclist, 51-year-old Gordon Watson.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Hauraruni Public Road at around 19:47 hrs between Watson and a motorcar.

Kaieteur News was informed that the car PRR 9696, was proceeding on the eastern side of the public road and Watson was also proceeding in the same direction.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the driver of the car; a 53-year-old Berbician alleged that the pedal cyclist suddenly swerved into his path.

According to him, he attempted to apply his breaks but Watson struck the side of his car and fell.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Watson was said to have been wearing protective gear at the time of the accident as a broken piece of his helmet was left at the scene.

According to Regional Commander Superintendent Kurleigh Simon, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the car and he was found to be below the legally prescribed limit.

He has since been taken into police custody where he is assisting with investigations. Watson’s body remains at the Diamond Diagnostics Centre mortuary awaiting an autopsy.