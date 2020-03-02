Pedal cyclist killed in Linden Highway accident

Latest update March 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A resident of Hauraruni Village, Linden/ Soesdyke Highway was on Saturday evening added to the list of road fatalities for the year 2020.
Dead is pedal cyclist, 51-year-old Gordon Watson.
According to reports, the accident occurred on the Hauraruni Public Road at around 19:47 hrs between Watson and a motorcar.
Kaieteur News was informed that the car PRR 9696, was proceeding on the eastern side of the public road and Watson was also proceeding in the same direction.
Sources close to the investigation revealed that the driver of the car; a 53-year-old Berbician alleged that the pedal cyclist suddenly swerved into his path.
According to him, he attempted to apply his breaks but Watson struck the side of his car and fell.
He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Watson was said to have been wearing protective gear at the time of the accident as a broken piece of his helmet was left at the scene.
According to Regional Commander Superintendent Kurleigh Simon, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the car and he was found to be below the legally prescribed limit.
He has since been taken into police custody where he is assisting with investigations. Watson’s body remains at the Diamond Diagnostics Centre mortuary awaiting an autopsy.
Mar 02, 2020The sixth day of play in the 2020 Milo schools’ football tournament kicked off yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground where three goals proved enough for the three teams that came out...
Mar 02, 2020
Mar 02, 2020
Mar 02, 2020
Mar 02, 2020
Mar 02, 2020
No occupation brings the human being face to face with the relentless progression of time than a daily commentator, whether... more
The decision of the authorities to close the ‘backtrack’ route between Guyana and Suriname will be seen by many as... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]