Milo schools’ football tournament Golden Grove, Tucville and New Central win yesterday

The sixth day of play in the 2020 Milo schools’ football tournament kicked off yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground where three goals proved enough for the three teams that came out victorious in each match played at the Carifesta Avenue venue.

In the opening match, Calvin Richmond netted a hat-trick in the 26th, 52nd and 67th minutes to lead East Coast boys; Golden Grove Secondary to a close 3-2 win over St. John’s College. Shem Joris (10) and David Xavier (38) scored one goal each for the losers.

In match two, Tucville Secondary tutored The Bishops’ High with three unanswered goals during the dominating victory. Shawn Lewis netted a solitary strike in the 19th minute, while Simeon Benn scored a brace.

In the feature match, Garfield Caesar scored the second hat-trick for the day to lead New Central High in a 3-1 triumph over Queenstown Secondary with his goals coming in the 42nd, 60th and 61st minutes. Garfield Caesar netted for Queenstown in the 49th minute.

The 2020 Milo schools’ under-18 football tournament is sponsored by Beepats and coordinated by Petra Organisation.

The competing schools are Bishops’ High, South Ruimveldt, New Central, Cummings Lodge, Carmel, Golden Grove, St. Stanislaus College, Christ Church, St. John’s College, Marian Academy, Charlestown, East Ruimveldt, St. Joseph, Canje, Christianburg/Wismar, Annandale, President’s College, Golden Grove, Ann’s Grove, Uitvlugt, Vergenoegen and Friendship.

The first prize of $400,000 will go towards a school project, while the second, third and fourth-placed sides will pocket $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively towards a school initiative. (Calvin Chapman)