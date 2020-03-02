Latest update March 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Looknauth, Sergeant, Bharat guide Herstelling A to comfortable win

Mar 02, 2020 Sports 0

Richie Looknauth struck a fine half century while Ricky Sergeant and Anand Bharat shared seven wickets between them as Herstelling A defeated

From left Ricky Sergeant, Richie Looknauth and Anand Bharat.

Eccles All Star by 107 runs when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association T20 tournament continued yesterday at Joe Vieira Park.
Herstelling A decision to bat paid dividends as they rattled up 198 for nine. Looknauth struck three fours and seven sixes in a top score of 72, while Ryan Shun made 35 with three fours and two sixes and Anand Bharat contributed 22 including two fours and two sixes.
Eccles All Star were bowled out for 91 in 13.1 overs, in reply. Sachin Singh hit three fours and two sixes in scoring 38 while Corwin Austin made 21 with one four and two sixes.
Sergeant bagged 4-10 from 2.1 overs, while Bharat claimed 3-29 from four overs.

