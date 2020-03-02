Guyanese poet shares faith in new book

by Rehanna Ramsay

Composed of memories and her personal experiences with God, Guyanese poet, Prudence Edwards hopes that her writing will inspire, encourage or draw people closer to their creator.

Her first published writings “Diary with the Lord” is a memoir- the author shares good, bad and triumphant experiences of her faith.

The book, published by the US- based Westbow Press is available for purchase on all various shopping websites including Amazon, Barnes and Nobles and eBay. Persons can also access copies via her church (Light of Lights New testament of God Church Norton Street, Lodge.)

Following the launching ceremony at the Church yesterday, the author spoke to Kaieteur News about the book, which she says is the realization of a dream she has had for years.

Edwards had been writing poetry since her teens but she never thought about publishing her work until years later.

“Since I was in my teens I developed a love for writing and poetry, I would jot things down and put them in a lyrical form.”

And though she had no formal training in literary arts, Edwards said her writing received praise from those who were exposed to it.

She noted that even as a teen and young adult, she would use her talent to write poems and plays for her Church. Many of her creations were well received by the congregation.

The author said nonetheless that publishing her first book did not come easy. Employed as a financial sector regulator in the Turks and Ciaos Islands, Edwards saw writing as just a favourite pastime.

“Then I began to feel God was leading me to write a book but I hesitated because publishing is expensive and I didn’t feel that I had the right tools or professional training to put work out. So I put it off.”

She nevertheless continued journaling and writing poems and at some of the lowest points in her life, she penned her thoughts, feelings and desires.

“I would make jottings and keep them.” Edwards said using her talent in this manner gave her perspective and increased her faith in God. She drew inspiration from the

Bible, sermons and even songs.

“My source of inspiration came from different places. I would get inspired by a word I heard from the pulpit or while reading a scripture, listening to music in the car…”

Yet, Edwards said she didn’t muster the courage to publish until a year ago. When she finally gave into “the convictions” to work on the book, it was compiled from notes she kept years before.

The book captures the writer’s experience with God. Every passage contains words of encouragement and testimonies from which readers can draw strength.

In pieces like “In the Deepest Part of Me” the writer shares insight of “how God is fighting for all of us when we place our faith in Christ.”

Dairy with the Lord shares inspirational poems that recognize the power of the salvation and how it instigates and leads us through troubled waters.

The author notes it is in accepting Christ as our savior that “we are saved, sheltered and strengthened even at our darkest hour.”

“I hope that it helps draw people closer to God; to experience the greatness of our father,” she said.