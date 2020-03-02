Four-year-old desperately needs heart surgery

Twenty-two-year old Rewinna David has been experiencing sleepless nights for the past two years after her four-year-old son was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Due to his diagnosis Junior Kentolall is hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC)Pediatric Unit. He is receiving medications to ease the severe abdominal pain, respiratory issues and headaches he is experiencing.

Junior Kentolall has been diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease, a condition in which the heart valves have been permanently damaged by rheumatic fever.

This condition also causes internal damage to other organs.

According to a doctor, the child has to undergo surgery to replace the damaged heart valves.

The physician stated that with every passing day, Kentolall’s condition tends to worsen.

According to the physician, GPHC does not have the expertise or medications to help him.

Ms. David, of Lot 1643 Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, told Kaieteur News that her son was diagnosed with the disease two years ago.

At the time, doctors told her that they could control and treat his condition.

According to Ms. David, she was only recently advised by local doctors that her son is in urgent need of overseas care.

“I can’t sleep when night comes; I want my child to be home with me he is feeling a lot of pain. He needs urgent surgery. I want my son to grow up like a normal person. I’m begging for financial donations so that my child can be flown overseas to do this surgery.”

“My child is constantly feeling weak and whenever he tries to walk around he does start panting for breath and that got me really scared. I have to be with him at the hospital and I also have a seven-year-old child that needs my attention because I’m a single parent.”

According to doctors, the corrective surgery for the child can be done in Colombia. But the surgery cost a whopping USD$42,800. Travelling and hotel accommodation will push this cost up.

Anyone that wishes to assist the family financially can contact Ms. David on telephone number (592) 692-8838.