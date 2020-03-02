D’Andrade wins Asja Boys 60th anniversary 5km race

Latest update March 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyanese Lionel D’Andrade continued to impact positively in Trinidad and Tobago as he romped to victory in the Asja Boys 60th anniversary 5km race which was held yesterday.
D’Andrade who is being sponsored by Builders Lumber Yard, clocked 17 minutes and 29 seconds to win the event ahead of second placed Kyle Younglao of Trinidad and Tobago in 17:34 and Shayne Barran who finished third in 18:22.
450 athletes finished the race. D’Andrade next assignment is on March 5.

