Cops narrowly miss nabbing suspect in Cuban butcher's murder

By just mere minutes, police failed to nab one of the main suspects behind the February 20, 2020 murder of a Cuban national who was shot dead while making his way to work.
According to a source close to the investigation, police received word of the suspect’s location and were on route.

35-year-old Ofredis Duarte Campos

When they arrived, the suspect was nowhere to be found.
But this, according to the sources, will not deter the investigations as an extensive search is ongoing for the suspect and his accomplice.
Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas had disclosed to Kaieteur News that police obtained CCTV footage of the murder which positively identifies the suspects involved.
One of the suspects is a known character who was said to have committed a string of bike robberies in the past.
Cuban national, 35-year-old Ofredis Duarte Campos, of 321 East Street, Georgetown was shot dead during an early morning attempted robbery while heading to his place of work, at the Rosignol butchery located on Church Street, Georgetown.
Reports indicate that Campos was walking along Cummings Street, between Middle and Quamina Streets, when two men on a red and white XR motorcycle attacked him.
It was said that Campos put up a fight and one of the robbers shot the Cuban right wrist, upper chest and below his chin. The shooters then rode off empty-handed.

