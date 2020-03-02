Alvin Kallicharran becomes 3rd Ambassador for the WI Over 50s team

There are very few cricketers who can be classified as truly complete batsmen, that is, they are equally comfortable and proficient against both pace and spin. Batting maestro, Alvin Kallicharran, is one such batsman who has conquered some of the best bowlers around the world having accumulated over 49,000 runs in Tests, ODIs, First Class & List A matches. In fact, Kalli has accumulated an impressive aggregate of 49,211 runs; falling agonizingly short of the 50,000 runs’ club by a mere 789 runs. Only 16 batsmen worldwide are members of this prestigious club. Two West Indians, Gordon Greenidge at #10 and Viv Richards at #11 are members of this 50,000 runs club. Sachin Tendulkar is the 16th member of this club having been inducted in 2013.

Kallicharran also has scored over 100 centuries during this period and has chalked up runs against all test playing countries and most countries around the world during his illustrious career.

When asked to be an ambassador to the West Indeis Over-50 team, he said: “I am especially pleased to learn that WI will be fielding a team to the 2nd Over50s World Cup in South Africa. When I was requested to be an Ambassador for the WI team, I readily agreed to endorse and promote their participation in this noble and worthwhile tournament.

Being able to maintain your fitness level at a high standard and still be able to compete at that level on the world stage cannot be more overstated. During our World reign in the late 70s and 80s, fitness was our watchword. Dennis Waite had us run 5 miles every day just as a warm up before we went through our normal drills. This practice has been rigorously embedded into our mindset so much so that most of us during that era still continue with that regimentation. I am confident in the ability of Raj and his administrative team to select the best team available and urge the cricketing public and the business community to support our West Indies team with the same vigor and vitality that was displayed to our team during that era.

Our standard of cricket during that period was so high that the bench strength for West Indies was second to none. I am happy to see that some of the guys who failed to make the senior West Indies team at that time are part of this Over 50s squad. It is encouraging to see that these cricketers are still active in the game and now have an opportunity to participate in a World Cup with their peers. Most of the cricketers can consider themselves unlucky since there were so many quality cricketers vying for places at the international level. Looking at the selected squad I do recognize some of those players who did excellently at the Regional level. I do have quite a bit of experience playing cricket in South Africa and will ensure that I share some of that knowledge with the team. Best of luck guys.”Kallicharran was recently awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2019 New Year’s Honours List of the Queen for services to cricket and charity and just had his first book published and launched – Color Blind. Copies of his book can be obtained on Amazon.