A callous and uncaring decision

The decision of the authorities to close the ‘backtrack’ route between Guyana and Suriname will be seen by many as a callous and, uncaring decision. It has caught many persons by surprise and left them stranded on both sides of the border.

Yesterday’s Stabroek News reported that the decision was being implemented as a result of the increase in the corona virus from Germany and France. How more ridiculous can the government get? Do they really expect that persons from Germany and France are going to use the ‘backtrack’ route to get to Guyana?

The route was reportedly closed on Saturday last and will only last for one week. This could hardly make the closure a response to a health threat. Closing the border crossing for one week, is not going to stop any health threat, more so since there have been no reported cases of the corona virus in neighboring Suriname.

There has been no closure of the border with Brazil which has had a reported case of corona virus. There has been no restrictions on persons travelling from China to Guyana even though China is the country where the virus is believed to have originated. Persons from that country are being allowed into the country through the airports. So why close the border with Suriname?

There is no health threat from Suriname? If this were the case then all travel to that neighboring republic should have been discontinued.

This decision will affect the hundreds of Guyanese – of all races – who travel to work in Suriname and usually return home for the weekend. It will affect the dozen of traders who will be stuck on the other side with their goods. It will affect the livelihoods of the fishermen who work on vessels registered in Suriname. It will affect Surinamese who come over to buy spare parts. How can any country treat its nationals like this?

The decision will result in personal income and economic losses. It will affect the economy since it is known that traders frequent the ‘backtrack’ route, including using it for exports. More than 30% of the goods in Berbice originate in Suriname and many Guyanese export goods to the neighboring Republic, including perishables.

The decision to close the ‘backtrack’ route smacks of ignorance. The majority of the persons who traverse the ‘backtrack’ route are not Guyanese resident in Suriname. They are resident in Guyana and to they travel back and forth each week to work in the neighboring Republic.

The Guyanese who are resident in Nickerie and Parimaribo do not travel across the Corentyne River very often. They only do so during family emergencies.