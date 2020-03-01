Vote to move Guyana forward

Fellow Guyanese, brothers and sisters. For years I am known to say it as it is. In my heart I cannot stray, nor can I fail you now. We are at the crossroads of our lives where we have to make a decision which direction our steps must take us in order to produce the kind of environment that we can live, grow and prosper peacefully as a united people.

One where we are bound not only by a common history, but a common today. One that will shape a tomorrow that is brighter and better for generations to come.

I urge each of you to put aside what divides us. Focus on what unites us, for unity is strength. Focus on a better Guyana where governments and leaders can and must be held accountable. We must approach March 2 with a vision of equal opportunities and even-handed development throughout our communities and regions.

The narcissistic Mr. Jagdeo obviously cannot offer us that. Leopards do not change their spots nor tigers their stripes. We must vote against his track record, for it is he who is priming himself to run Guyana using Irfaan Ali’s face, to mask his own.

No mask can hide that obsessive reign; those long years of unmatched, unbridled corruption and relentless organised mayhem in our beloved country.

No mask can make us forget Minister Satyadeo Sawh and his family, businessmen, policemen, convicted and unconvicted criminals, the rich, the poor, old, and young, Indians, Blacks and others whose lives were callously ended, and the days when the streets of our cherished land were deserted as Guyanese felt terror and fear, and mothers, wives and children wept.

No mask can hide that Guyana was rapidly being transformed into a narco-militarised state with a government-associated death squad involved in narco turf wars whilst making political mileage.

We must never forget leaders who showed no value for human life and dignity, and were contemptuous of the judicial system. No leader, no government must determine our physical existence on this earth, or even think that they can! No crime must be better than another. Each alleged criminal must be entitled to his or her day in court.

The ‘X’ you make is for your future, that of your children, your community and Guyana. It is for your life, your self-respect, and for your neighbour’s life with dignity. Whether that neighbour is next door, in another community or region, whether he or she looks like you or does not look like you. Our safety, our peace lies in the safety and the peace our neighbours are allowed to enjoy.

Let us give the Coalition Government one more chance to continue the progress they have embarked on. We see clearly where Guyana is heading as much as we know and recall the depths of criminality, fear and bloodshed where we came from.

Let your ‘X’ truly count to move Guyana forward.

As a trade unionist, this is my message to all workers of Guyana and their families.

