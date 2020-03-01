Tow trucks to control lawlessness outside GPHC

Latest update March 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
After much deliberation, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will be using tow trucks to remove delinquent taxi driver who park their cars in the vicinity of the city hospital.
They hinder ambulances, doctors and other officials from gaining access freely into the compound; this is according to a senior official working at the city hospital.
According to the official, the Emergency Department is known as the busiest section at the city hospital and the instances of persons parking vehicles and vending at the entrance of the department pose a threat for all emergency cases trying to access medical care at the city hospital.
“We are not saying that taxi drivers can’t pick up passengers at the hospital; all we are asking them is to park their vehicles in areas where it will not affect the ambulances from entering the compound.
There taxi drivers have to remember that when they stop in front of an ambulance to pick up a passenger, there is someone sick in that ambulance that is in need of emergency medical care and if you can save a life do that,” the official explained.
According to the official, using the tow trucks to control the parking situation was only implemented after dialogues with the taxi drivers fell on deaf ears.
As of next Tuesday, two tow trucks will be patrolling in the vicinity of the city hospital and removing all vehicles that are blocking the entrance of the hospital.
Mar 01, 2020FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul wrecked Jamaica Scorpions with a career-best 15-wicket match haul, as Guyana Jaguars pulled off a seven-wicket victory...
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
There isn’t anything about Guyana’s 2020 election campaign that appeared normal, logical and comprehensible. Throughout... more
Guyanese must not panic over the potential of a coronavirus outbreak. But they must not become complacent either. The world... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]