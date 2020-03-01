Tow trucks to control lawlessness outside GPHC

After much deliberation, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will be using tow trucks to remove delinquent taxi driver who park their cars in the vicinity of the city hospital.

They hinder ambulances, doctors and other officials from gaining access freely into the compound; this is according to a senior official working at the city hospital.

According to the official, the Emergency Department is known as the busiest section at the city hospital and the instances of persons parking vehicles and vending at the entrance of the department pose a threat for all emergency cases trying to access medical care at the city hospital.

“We are not saying that taxi drivers can’t pick up passengers at the hospital; all we are asking them is to park their vehicles in areas where it will not affect the ambulances from entering the compound.

There taxi drivers have to remember that when they stop in front of an ambulance to pick up a passenger, there is someone sick in that ambulance that is in need of emergency medical care and if you can save a life do that,” the official explained.

According to the official, using the tow trucks to control the parking situation was only implemented after dialogues with the taxi drivers fell on deaf ears.

As of next Tuesday, two tow trucks will be patrolling in the vicinity of the city hospital and removing all vehicles that are blocking the entrance of the hospital.