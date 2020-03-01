Foreign observers in Region Nine for elections

Latest update March 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Region Nine is well ahead with preparations for elections tomorrow.
In these ‘Guyana, South America’ Facebook photos, observers from the European Union have arrived in the region. The Guyana Elections Commission staffers are also making last minute checks.
Mar 01, 2020FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul wrecked Jamaica Scorpions with a career-best 15-wicket match haul, as Guyana Jaguars pulled off a seven-wicket victory...
There isn’t anything about Guyana’s 2020 election campaign that appeared normal, logical and comprehensible. Throughout... more
Guyanese must not panic over the potential of a coronavirus outbreak. But they must not become complacent either. The world... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and... more
