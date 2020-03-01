Pomeroon farmers fear imminent flooding if canal works incomplete

More than twenty-five farmers in the Pomeroon fear that there will be an imminent flood, if a project started by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority [NDIA] is not soon completed.

Reports are that the project was undertaken by the NDIA late last year in the Adventure area, Lower Pomeroon River.

The scope of works was the excavating of some 800 rods around an existing canal. Farmers told Kaieteur News that their farms lay between the Pomeroon River and the Akawini Savannah.

During the rainy season, they explained, water from the flooded Awakwini Savannah tops over to their farms, resulting in devastating flood. During this period, some two hundred acres of coconut, citrus, ground provisions and cash crops, will all be under water.

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, the canal that was being excavated would have effectively drained floodwaters from affected farm lands to the Pomeroon River. Residents explained, however, that of the 800 rods that was to be excavated, just 600 rods have been completed.

Farmers explained that with the remaining 200 rods still to be silted, some farms are highly likely to be affected by floodwaters. One farmer who spoke to this publication said, “Right now, me farm still opened to the savannah because before the excavating could reach by me, they done… just last December the rain fall and we see that the water reach up high. So we gotta take actions to make sure it ain’t overtop next time.”

Farmers indicated that they raised the issue last December, when a team from the Regional Administration visited the area.

“We had a meeting at Martindale when the Regional Executive Officer promised it will be done and to date nothing has been done.

He did send the engineer and some other officials three days after; they told us cut a line. They go back and measure it and up to now we ain’t see anyone. And we are fearful about the next rain fall, due to that I take that machine to fortify myself, neighbour and son. Build dams around the farm. The water rose in the savannah.”

One farmer, who spoke with this publication late last week, told Kaieteur News that despite promises made by the Regional Administration, nothing has been done to address the issue.

“Four times we raise this issue before. Last December after we raise the issue with the REO, the engineer and a team come and do some inspections but no real work (has been done) as yet,” said one farmer.

The farmer went on to say, “We had to hire an excavator to do a portion of digging opposite we farm and it cost a lot. It is not fair that poor farmers have to dig out money to do a service, which Government supposed to provide.”

Residents told Kaieteur News that if measures are not taken to have the remaining portion of the canal excavated, they will suffer tremendous losses during the next rainy seasons.

“We need the administration to act. It’s been enough talk. We livelihood at stake here and we want them complete this project right away.”