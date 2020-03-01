Newly constructed Aurora police station commissioned

Often times when we step into a police station and there’s no place confidential to lodge a criminal report, or a domestic violence report, we may experience some measure of reluctance to pursue the matter.

For the people on the Essequibo Coast, more particularly the Aurora area, reluctance in making police reports due to poor confidentially, may be a thing of the past with the commissioning of a spanking new police station.

The newly constructed Aurora police station, which was constructed at the tune of $40.3 million, is now equipped with a room to handle Domestic Violence reports, and a criminal case management room.

It is believed that these new features of the police station will tremendously boost the capabilities of the Guyana Police Force, to effectively combat crime.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, said that the comfortable environment for policemen and police women is essential and fundamental for of our security sector.

The Minister said, “With this new building, the police will be in a better position to protect and serve residents. Better circumstances for any human being will create better capabilities for the services they provide. This facility has been built to ensure effective policing for this community.”

He went on to say, “Additionally, it is constructed to provide a befitting working environment and also for the victims that will have to come and make their report, to ensure that they enjoy adequate and comfortable conditions in which they can do this work of policing.”

The Minister of Public Security said that the project was undertaken under the Anti-American Development Bank, Citizen Security Strengthening Programmed [CSSP].

Ramjattan said that the Government has set out to rehabilitate and rebuild 18 other police stations across the country. To date, 12 have been completed at a cost of some $380 million.

In Region Two, he said, two police stations have benefited.

“In Region Two, the Aurora and the Suddie police stations would have benefitted from this programme. Aurora was reconstructed at $40.3 million and Suddie was rehabilitated at the cost of $14.7 million. An additional $6 million was used to furnish the two stations.”

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leslie James, said that the Guyana Police Force is grateful to the Government of Guyana for undertaking the project.

“This is part of the deliverance by the political administration. We are witnessing the commissioning of a spanking new police station. I would say a heartfelt thank you to the Government of Guyana and specially the Minister.

“These police stations are complete with all the amenities, even with ramps for the differently able… Special rooms for witnesses and children… this facility will do justice for the residence of this community,” said the commissioner.

The building also includes sleeping quarters for ranks, a kitchen, and special lock ups for juveniles, male and female separately. Ranks were encouraged by both the Commissioner and Regional Commander Crystal Robinson, to care and maintain the newly commissioned building.