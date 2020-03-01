Man mistakes cousin for intruder; shoots him

A resident of South Sophia is now recovering at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was reportedly shot by his cousin. He was mistaken for a home invader.

The incident occurred last Friday at the victim’s home that he shares with his cousin who is a licensed firearm holder. Both the victim and his cousin work as security guards attached to a prominent security service.

Kaieteur News understands that prior to the incident, the victim’s home has frequently come under attacked by home intruders.

According to source, on the day of the incident, both the victim and his cousin left for work and were scheduled to return home around 23:30hrs that day.

However, while at work, the victim expanded his work shift for an addition four hours and eventually returned home until 02:30hrs.

It was while he was trying to gain access into his home that he was shot reportedly by his cousin who thought it was someone else trying to break into the house.

When Kaieteur News visited the victim as his bedside at the city hospital, he told this publication, “I know my cousin did not shoot me willfully. Is long now people robbing the house when we leave for work and I guess that my cousin was scared when I tried to open the door because I did not inform him that I was working late.”

He was shot in his left shoulder; his condition is listed as stable.

The matter has been reported and an investigation has been launched.