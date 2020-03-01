Man mistakes cousin for intruder; shoots him

Latest update March 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
A resident of South Sophia is now recovering at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was reportedly shot by his cousin. He was mistaken for a home invader.
The incident occurred last Friday at the victim’s home that he shares with his cousin who is a licensed firearm holder. Both the victim and his cousin work as security guards attached to a prominent security service.
Kaieteur News understands that prior to the incident, the victim’s home has frequently come under attacked by home intruders.
According to source, on the day of the incident, both the victim and his cousin left for work and were scheduled to return home around 23:30hrs that day.
However, while at work, the victim expanded his work shift for an addition four hours and eventually returned home until 02:30hrs.
It was while he was trying to gain access into his home that he was shot reportedly by his cousin who thought it was someone else trying to break into the house.
When Kaieteur News visited the victim as his bedside at the city hospital, he told this publication, “I know my cousin did not shoot me willfully. Is long now people robbing the house when we leave for work and I guess that my cousin was scared when I tried to open the door because I did not inform him that I was working late.”
He was shot in his left shoulder; his condition is listed as stable.
The matter has been reported and an investigation has been launched.
Mar 01, 2020FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul wrecked Jamaica Scorpions with a career-best 15-wicket match haul, as Guyana Jaguars pulled off a seven-wicket victory...
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
Mar 01, 2020
There isn’t anything about Guyana’s 2020 election campaign that appeared normal, logical and comprehensible. Throughout... more
Guyanese must not panic over the potential of a coronavirus outbreak. But they must not become complacent either. The world... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On February 20, the UN Security Council received a grim report of deteriorating human rights and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]