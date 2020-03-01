Latest update March 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Gary Best for court on Tuesday

Mar 01, 2020 News 0

Following Thursday’s advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions that former Chief-of-Staff and Ret’d Rear Admiral, Gary Best, be charged with causing the death of cyclist Jude Bentley, one would expect charges to be made immediately.

Gary Best

Best was expected to appear before a Magistrate yesterday however, the charges were further delayed to the upcoming week.
According to his lawyer, Attorney-at-law James Bond, Best is slated to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges.
When asked whether Mr. Best was aware that charges are to be laid, his lawyer answered in the negative; stating that his client is currently travelling around the country for his party as the March 2, 2020 Regional and General Elections approaches.
“I haven’t spoken to him as yet,” Bond said.
Meanwhile, Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas told Kaieteur News that they were unable to charge Best yesterday because the matter has not been filed in court as yet.
But Commander assured that charges will be laid soon.
Bentley was struck down and killed on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy on February 8, 2020.
Best was driving the vehicle that struck the cyclist.
Police had said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident.
Reports stated that both parties were headed east when the accident occurred. Best’s vehicle also struck a utility pole before coming to a halt.

