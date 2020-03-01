Latest update March 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Family suspicious about death of Essequibo labourer

Mar 01, 2020 News 0

On Wednesday, the body of 35-year-old Arvin Mahiylall of Johanna Cecila was found lying under a bench in a yard, a few houses away from his home.
According to family members, the man’s neck appeared broken, his tongue was out of his mouth and blood was seen around the area.

Dead: 35-year-old Arvin Mahiylall

What they were told is that he fell from the bench to his death. But family members believe that something else might have happened to the labourer.
Mahiylall’s niece, Amrita, explained that she last saw her uncle earlier on Wednesday when he left for work.
“He left to go work and then later in the day, we heard that he was with some friends in that same yard he was found in. In the night now, around like 6:30, we get a call saying that he dead.”
According to her, when family members reached to the scene, her uncle was lying dead in a contrary position.
“He lie down and he neck was like shift to the side and he tongue deh outside. What they said is like he fall from the bench and break he neck.”

Mahiylall’s body lying under the bench

She stated that the owner of the yard explained that she was sleeping and when she awoke, she saw the man lying in the yard.
Upon checking, she realised that he was dead and raised an alarm. The man was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.
An autopsy conducted by State Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that the man’s neck was broken in two places.
He also sustained a fractured spine.
When asked if alcohol was found in his system, the woman replied positively stating that her uncle was drinking with the said friends, hours before his demise.
Meanwhile, police sources close to the investigations relayed that two persons have been arrested for questioning regarding the incident.

 

 

 

