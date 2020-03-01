Essequibo woman wins CAGE jackpot

A single mother of two last Wednesday, became the first CAGE winner in Guyana to hit the Caribbean Cash Progressive Mega Jackpot.

After more than two years of gaming experience, Kerron Peters finally walked away with over two million dollars after hitting the mega jackpot.

The 30-year-old mother, who lives at Charity, explained that she literally broke down in tears as the six figures number lined the gaming monitor. “When I see the numbers on the screen, is like I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I literally break down in tears because the money come at a time when I really need it.”

Being a single mom with two kids, Peters said that her utmost desire is to one day have the keys to her very own home. CAGE’s jackpot, she said, may have been just the solution she needed so long.

“I could do a lot with two million dollars. Once I put it to good use and I intend to put it to good use because I needed a house badly. And I plan on building my house on my land.”

The woman added, “CAGE open up a way for me that I can actually build my first home.”

CAGE Guyana has been operating on the Essequibo Coast since 2018. Peters said that she has been playing the slot machines since their arrival, but despite losing on countless occasions, she still mustered up the courage to keep on playing the next time.

“From the first day CAGE came in, I’ve been playing. Sometimes I play a $10,000. Sometimes I lose; sometimes I win a $20,000. Sometimes I go home and I think about it.

“I come back, play win again and lose, but it still kept me going on and playing.”

Despite hitting the mega jackpot, Peters said that she will continue to support the company. She encouraged other customers to do likewise.

Kaieteur News understands that there were also mega jackpot hits in three other Caribbean countries – St. Kitts, St. Lucia and Barbados.