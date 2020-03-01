De big horses galloping to de finish

Tomorrow is de big day. Is de day when people gon run to cast dem vote fuh who dem like. Last night, de two big parties flex dem muscles fuh de last time before de elections.

Of course when de campaign start, there was de big rallies. If you see people. Last night was de same thing. Dem rally was big. Dem boys want to know how much money dem parties spend. Everybody get special outfit wid flag.

People come from near and far to show dem support. It should be dat everybody gather fuh de rally and after de rally, dem should go straight to de polling place. Dat is because some people does feel lazy fuh come out dem house once dem go back.

When de elections done, dem boys want to know wha people gon do wid all dem jersey and flag. Some people might be too shame to wear dem own but then again, people always know dat clothes is clothes.

De day before de elections, which is tomorrow, people gon shop like mad because Elections Day is a holiday and Guyanese don’t want nutten better than a chance to sport. De market gon be busy; people gon buy dem meat and dem chicken because some gon have a bar-b-q and some gon be doing pepperpot.

And is a good thing de law seh rum shops must close on Elections Day because nuff people woulda drink and get drunk and don’t have no time fuh voting. Dem got smart political parties dat would go out and drunk all de opposition supporters.

In fact, dat use to happen. Some employers use to send dem workers far away from de polling place so by de time dem get back home, de polls close. Now dis is illegal. De law she, de employer could go to jail and dem boys don’t know anybody who gon love a political party to de point of going to jail for it. At least not in these times.

Talk half and prepare fuh de elections.