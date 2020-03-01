Authorities close Berbice ‘backtrack’ route over Coronavirus fears

…Opposition, operators unhappy at timing

Authorities have temporarily closed the so-called ‘backtrack’ route to Suriname over the Coronavirus fears but the Oppositio

n has expressed concerns over the timings ahead of tomorrow’s elections.

Yesterday, speedboat operators said they were informed by police and other officials that no crossings will be allowed until further notice.

Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence, on February 18 wrote the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, requesting that the ‘backtrack’ from Suriname be closed.

“Given the increase in the number of cases in Germany and France, I am requesting that the backtrack entry to travelers from Suriname be closed during the period February 29 through March 7, 2020.

The Ministry of Public Health believes that since our security will be dispatched for the General and Regional Elections, travel activity at this soft entry point can increase significantly, thus posing a threat to the citizens of Guyana,” Minister Lawrence said in her letter to Ramjattan.

The request was approved by the Minister of Public Security and forwarded to the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, for actions.

Yesterday, at the Number 78 Village, Corentyne, at Springlands, several officials notified boat operators there that no speedboats will be allowed to be work between Guyana and Suriname from that point.

However, a few miles away, the ferry at Moleson Creek was operating.

According to Saiz Mursaline, a principal of the Golden Gloves Speedboat Services, the beach area at Number 78 is a recognised and authorised port of entry.

“The order came this morning without any notice…They come read a piece of paper and said that due to Coronavirus, they close my port of entry. However, we can’t question it because they said it comes from the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Public Security…the Ministry of Citizenship.”

According to the operator, it is a fact that there is little or no mechanism to tackle Coronavirus at the Moleson Creek terminal where the ferry that traverse the Corentyne River to Suriname works.

“…They don’t have the tests, no doctors. You can’t watch a person and say they have Coronavirus. You can’t watch a person and say they have HIV/AIDS. You can’t watch a person and say they are diabetic.”

The ferry was working yesterday, a puzzling fact for Mursaline.

“My area is not a backtrack…this is a port of entry. We have CANU, Immigration, Port Health, Special Branch, police ranks. I am not doing anything underhand. I have a speedboat service and here is registered as a legal port of entry.”

Mursaline said that the orders caught him by surprise with a number of observers visiting him.

According to the boat operator, many Guyanese living and working in Suriname would cross to vote come election time.

“During PPP times, my port of entry only close one time and that is Elections Day. Suriname’s election close it same day and open the next day. It is questionable to close it 48 hours before elections. They are telling us that it will not be open until further notice. I have workers, families and boats. This has never happened before.”