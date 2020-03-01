11 parties to contest elections tomorrow

Latest update March 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
The stakes are high for Guyana’s 2020 general and regional elections.
Eleven political parties head to the polls tomorrow. Two of these are not contesting the presidential elections.
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has already announced that it is ready to produce free, fair and credible elections.
The major parties, People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), held their closing rallies yesterday at Lusignan and D’Urban Park respectively, with crowds pouring into support their preferred leaders.
The atmosphere at the two rallies was energetic and festive, with several cultural displays and musical performances put on ahead of the presidential candidates who showed up with their running mates.
Both parties are resolute that they will win power after the March elections.
