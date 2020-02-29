Woman dies after being struck by car driven by cop

A 58-year-old pedal cyclist was on Saturday last killed after she was struck down while riding along the Anna Catherina Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Dead is Romona Hunt called “Mitzy.”

According to information received, the woman was hit by a car being driven by a Corporal attached to the Leonora Police Station.

Kaieteur News was informed that the accident occurred at around 22:30hrs. The woman was on her bicycle when the vehicle, with licence plates PNN 5547, struck her as the driver attempted to overtake another car.

The dead woman’s sister, Penelope Kirton told Kaieteur News that her sister was returning from a nearby grocery shop when she was hit.

As a result of the impact, the woman sustained severe injuries about her body.

“She went to the shop to get some stuff and was already on the other side of the road with her bicycle when this car passed and hit her down.”

The woman stated that family members obtained CCTV footage of the accident. The same was seen by Kaieteur News.

“He was speeding, and you see in the video, he pitch her body one way and bicycle pitch another way.”

The woman was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy was conducted by State Pathologist Nehaul Singh who determined the cause of death to be as a result of multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander, Superintendent Simon McBean told Kaieteur News that the rank has been placed under open arrest as investigations continue.

As it relates to charges, Commander McBean stated that a file is being prepared to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.