Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to WCC/Bel Air Rubis/Trophy Stall T20 title

Led by sterling all-round performances from Seon Venture and Kamal Khan, Sans Souci defeated Good Success by six wickets when the teams collided in the final of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Trophy Stall/Bel Air Rubis T20 tournament on Sunday last.

Venture and Khan shared six wickets between them before retuning with the bat to steady the chase at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Batting first, Good Success lost the early scalp of Mahase Ramnarine caught off Seon Venture without scoring before Tulsieram Ramadeen and Imran Khan added 39 for the second wicket to repair the early damage. Left arm orthodox spinner Kamal Khan ended their resistance when he trapped Ramadeen lbw for 10, while Imran Khan was caught off Oyono Sampson for 21 which included two fours and one six.

Off-spinner Devon Rambaran had Charles Benjamin caught for three before Nazeer Mohamed and Wazir Khan added another useful partnership. Mohamed struck five fours and one six in a top score of 36 while Khan was taken off Seon Venture for 16 with two fours.

Venture then ripped through the rest of the batting to finish with 4-16 as Good Success were bowled out for 109 in 19 overs. Khan had 2-15.

Sans Souci were put on the back foot early in the chase; Imran Khan sent back Jaggernauth Manbodh (00), while Wazir Khan accounted for Heera Sukram (01) and Cleon Venture (11). However, Seon Venture and Kamal Khan steadied the chase nicely as they took their team within sights of victory. Venture struck two fours and five sixes before he was stumped off Imran Khan for 51, while Kamal Khan hammered with seven fours and one six in an unbeaten 42; Sans Souci scored 112-4in 12 overs. Wazir Khan and Imran Khan took two wickets each. Seon Venture was named man-of-the-match.