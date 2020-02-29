T&T hopes talks with Guyana lead to getting oil, gas for downstream industries

While it has engaged Guyana on the technical assistance it is able to offer, Energy Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Franklin Khan is hopeful that discussions on co-operation between the two could include the supply of gas as feedstock to the domestic downstream industries and crude oil for its Guaracara Refinery when it restarts.

Khan made this disclosure during his country’s annual Spotlight on Energy Conference which came to an end this month and was organized by the T&T Energy Chamber.

There, the Minister noted that new entrants to the oil industry, such as Guyana, Grenada and Barbados, do not have the domestic infrastructure in place to monetize their oil and gas resources. On this note, he said that T&T is prepared to collaborate with them in the monetization of cross-border fields and hydrocarbon resources.

Commenting further on this front, the Energy Minister noted that there have been complementary exchanges with the respective Governments on this matter.

In relation to Guyana, Khan said that there have been preliminary discussions on cooperation in the domestic energy sector. “Such co-operation could include the supply of gas as feedstock to the domestic downstream industries and crude oil for the Guaracara Refinery when it restarts,” the Energy Minister said.

This year as well, Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe noted that gas makes up approximately 25 percent of Guyana’s discoveries in the Stabroek Block. Plans are in the pipeline to bring 30 to 50 million cubic feet of natural gas to shore for the purposes of electricity generation and provision of cooking gas. This would be supplied by the Liza field alone.

Further to this, Khan also noted that the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has indicated that Barbados is not averse to the marketing of gas discoveries in T&T given its spatial and infrastructure limitations. As regards Grenada, he said that the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) has a commercial agreement in place for the purchase of gas from Global Petroleum Group Limited (GPG), the company that holds a Production Sharing Agreement with the Government of Grenada.

He said that NGC continues to liaise with GPG, the Operator of the Grenada offshore project.

In 2020, Khan said that GPG plans to undertake an appraisal-drilling programme to further assess the feasibility of bringing the gas to market. The Minister said that this will provide an indication of the quantity and quality of gas available for sale to the NGC.