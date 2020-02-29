Taxi driver sent to jail for inappropriately touching girl, 11

One year after he was charged for touching the private parts of an 11-year-old girl, Rishi Seepersaud, 40, a taxi driver, of Station Street, Kitty, was yesterday found guilty of the offence and jailed.

The sentencing was handed down by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The defendant was out on $100,000 bail during the trial of the matter. The Magistrate ruled that she found sufficient evidence against the defendant, and as a result sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment.

Seepersaud had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which had stated that on September 8, 2018, at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

The matter was held in camera and members of the public and media were asked to exit the courtroom.

According to information, on the day in question, the child was a passenger in Seepersaud’s vehicle and while in the vicinity of McDoom Public Road, he parked his vehicle, turned up his music volume and touched the child’s private parts.

The child then told her mother what transpired and the matter was reported to the police. An investigation was carried out. Seepersaud was later arrested and charged for the offence.