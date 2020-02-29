Latest update February 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Taxi driver sent to jail for inappropriately touching girl, 11

Feb 29, 2020 News 0

One year after he was charged for touching the private parts of an 11-year-old girl, Rishi Seepersaud, 40, a taxi driver, of Station Street, Kitty, was yesterday found guilty of the offence and jailed.

Jailed: Rishi Seepersaud

The sentencing was handed down by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The defendant was out on $100,000 bail during the trial of the matter. The Magistrate ruled that she found sufficient evidence against the defendant, and as a result sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment.
Seepersaud had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which had stated that on September 8, 2018, at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
The matter was held in camera and members of the public and media were asked to exit the courtroom.
According to information, on the day in question, the child was a passenger in Seepersaud’s vehicle and while in the vicinity of McDoom Public Road, he parked his vehicle, turned up his music volume and touched the child’s private parts.
The child then told her mother what transpired and the matter was reported to the police. An investigation was carried out. Seepersaud was later arrested and charged for the offence.

 

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Guyana to face Cayman Islands in tomorrow’s Round-of-16 clash

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Guyana to face Cayman...

Feb 29, 2020

Having ended as the runner-up team in Group D of the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship and earning a place in the round-of-16, Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’, ranked #23 in Concacaf will oppose...
Read More
Vishaul, Hemraj give champions lead

Vishaul, Hemraj give champions lead

Feb 29, 2020

GFF commissions UEFA donated buses; to bolster GFF Youth Development Programme

GFF commissions UEFA donated buses; to bolster...

Feb 29, 2020

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to WCC/Bel Air Rubis/Trophy Stall T20 title

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to WCC/Bel Air...

Feb 29, 2020

FBF Windball Cricket continues

FBF Windball Cricket continues

Feb 29, 2020

Milo under-20 schools’ football tourney continues this weekend

Milo under-20 schools’ football tourney...

Feb 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019