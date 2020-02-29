Latest update February 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Prisoner asks to serve time for girlfriend caught smuggling ganja to him

Feb 29, 2020 News 0

A prisoner awaiting trial for murder has requested that he serve a sentence for his girlfriend who was nabbed trying to smuggle marijuana to him.
The woman was arrested at around 08.00 hrs yesterday at the Georgetown Prisons with 16 grammes of marijuana stashed in her slippers.
She reportedly told investigators that she collected the prohibited substance from a relative of an inmate who is on a murder charge.
Kaieteur News understands that the inmate readily claimed ownership of the drug.
He is said to have asked to be charged and sentenced in his girlfriend’s place.
However, his girlfriend remains in custody and is likely to be charged.

Features/Columnists

