Meditating sisters escape unhurt as fire strikes at Yoga Centre

A fire of unknown origin, yesterday, badly damaged the Brahma Kumaris Raja Yoga Centre located in Kingston, Georgetown. The incident occur around 04:30hrs, luckily the persons that were in the building at that time escaped uninjured.

Two sisters were inside the building meditating when the lights in the building suddenly went out and the fire started. It reportedly lasted for an hour.

One of the sisters who identified herself as Parbattie Singh stated that “Me and my sister were meditating when I heard this banging sound. At first I thought it was something minor, but after the loud noise there was thick black smoke coming from the other end.”

“When I saw the smoke all I could have done was grab my sister and run out the building. I was so confused I did not even called the fire station”

According to Ms. Singh, she and her sister have been using the yoga centre for meditating purposes for the past two years, and they have never encountered any problem.

Due to the wooden structure, the fire spread quickly and destroyed the building.

In an interview, Fire Chief Marlon Gentle stated that the roof of the yoga centre was severely damaged and that there was structural damage to other parts of the building.

According to Mr. Gentle, in order to contain the blaze, four fire tenders were at the scene of the incident loaded with water.

“We got a call at 04:34hrs. When we got here with four trucks, this building was on fire and we were able to extinguish the fire, there is severe damage to the top of the building and the ground floor also has some damage.”

When interviewed, security guard Navindra Narine, who was on duty at the time, said he observed that the fire started on the northern side of the building.

The yoga centre is located next to a recently constructed complex which currently houses the observer Mission of the European Union.

An investigation has been launched.