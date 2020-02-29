Man critical after shot during fight over bar stool at night club

A fight at the popular Blue Martini Club over who initially sat on a stool, turned bloody, with one man being shot twice.

The injured man, 51-year-old Neil Dutchin of Lot 4 North Road, Bourda, is currently at a private city hospital, and is said to be in a critical condition.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 2:30am.

Police reports indicate that Dutchin was at the bar located at Lamaha and De Abreu Streets, Newtown, imbibing with a friend – a construction worker. They were sitting at the bar.

Dutchin reportedly left to use the washroom facilities and returned shortly after to find the suspect sitting in his seat. Dutchin is said to have informed the man that he was “sitting in the seat first” and a heated argument ensued between the two.

The suspect then left the bar.

Thinking that was end, Dutchin and his friend resumed imbibing, but this was soon disrupted again as the suspect returned with another individual, armed with a handgun.

They confronted Dutchin and another argument ensued. Dutchin was then shot twice – once to the right side abdomen and once to his upper left thigh.

The shooter and his accomplice then ran out of the bar, and boarded a waiting white car which sped away east on Lamaha Street.

Dutchin was picked up in a bloodied state and rushed to the hospital where he was admitted and remains in a critical condition. He had to undergo surgery to remove the bullet from his abdomen.

Police later visited the scene and according to sources, no spent shell or fingerprints were found. However, Kaieteur News was informed that a broken number plate matching the one on the getaway car was recovered.