Man charged for allegedly killing friend with scissors

Twenty-four-year-old Oral Benjamin, a miner, of Port Kaituma, was yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after he was charged for allegedly stabbing his drinking buddy.

An unrepresented Benjamin was not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleges that between February 23 and February 24, 2020 at 14 Miles Arakaka North West District, he murdered Joseph Calistro.
According to information, Calistro and Benjamin were imbibing at a shop when Calistro reportedly became intoxicated and wanted to fight Benjamin.
However, Benjamin tried to avoid Calistro and walked away. Calistro, who was reportedly armed with a pair of scissors, followed Benjamin and assaulted him. This annoyed Benjamin, who then allegedly disarmed Calistro and stabbed him with the scissors. Calistro was taken to the Arakaka Health Centre where he was treated and sent away.
However, Calistro later returned to the Health Centre hours later with a breathing problem and was receiving oxygen, when he later succumbed.

