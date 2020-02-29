Latest update February 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Hit-and-run death of teen… Driver denies owning damaged car registered in his name

Feb 29, 2020 News 0

Balram Nellie, the driver who police have detained in relation to the death of 17-year-old Kwon Trotz, is denying ownership of a vehicle that is registered in his name.

Balram Nellie

The damaged car

This is according to police officials, who also said that the 21-year-old is insisting that he is not the individual who struck down Trotz.
Nellie, of St Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo, turned himself over to police on Thursday, just a few hours after a wanted bulletin was issued for him.

The container in which the vehicle was stashed

Police had found a Toyota Delta, licence number PYY 2003, in a container last Saturday at Da Silva Beach, East Bank Essequibo.
An official said that the vehicle, which was damaged at the front, is registered to Nellie.
Police have also questioned a woman who assisted in purchasing the car and allegedly arranged to have it hidden. They said that fragments at the accident scene appeared to have come from the vehicle.
Kwon Trotz, a labourer, was struck and killed at around 23:00 hrs on Friday, February 14, on the Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.
The accident occurred a short distance from the young man’s home and the driver fled the scene.

 

