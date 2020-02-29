FBF Windball Cricket continues

Latest play in the Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF), National Sports Commission (NSC), AL Sport & Tour Promotions “Hit It For 50” Schools Windball Cricket continued at the National Gymnasium with several matches in both Boys and Girls competition.

The latest action show in the Girls department – Cummings Lodge Secondary making 66-4, with Ashley Radyal 42, while Fantasia Plass took 2-3 for East Ruimveldt Secondary who responded with 69 with Shania Kingston scoring 43.

In more girls action, Soesdyke Secondary rattled up 144-0, Shennon Baird 66 and Tenisha Hoyte 58. Camille’s Academy replied with 148-2 to win the contest with Tamica Simon 44.

Charlestown Government Secondary scored 133-2, Donna Lowe 64 and Marissa Brower 45; East Ruimveldt Secondary replied with 136-1 with Shekiera Williams 56 and Yosunda Hoppie 47.

In the Boys segment – Camille’s Academy were restricted to 85-5 with Rhan Jahman 38, while Laranzo Raganandan took 2-12 for Saint Joseph High who replied with 89-0 to win. Laranzo Raganandan led the victory charge with 40.

Soesdyke Secondary hit 135-1, Tydell Lovell 79; Brickdam Secondary fell short at 67-2, Totoram Vishwanauth made 22.

The Business School 60-4, Newcawl Nichols 22; Josh Alves 3-10 for Cummings Lodge Secondary who replied with 63-0, Josh Alves led with 37.

–