Latest update February 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

FBF Windball Cricket continues

Feb 29, 2020 Sports 0

Latest play in the Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF), National Sports Commission (NSC), AL Sport & Tour Promotions “Hit It For 50” Schools Windball Cricket continued at the National Gymnasium with several matches in both Boys and Girls competition.

Tydell Lovell made 79, Laranzo Raganandan took 2-12 and hit 42 runs

Shekiera Williams hit 5

The latest action show in the Girls department – Cummings Lodge Secondary making 66-4, with Ashley Radyal 42, while Fantasia Plass took 2-3 for East Ruimveldt Secondary who responded with 69 with Shania Kingston scoring 43.
In more girls action, Soesdyke Secondary rattled up 144-0, Shennon Baird 66 and Tenisha Hoyte 58. Camille’s Academy replied with 148-2 to win the contest with Tamica Simon 44.
Charlestown Government Secondary scored 133-2, Donna Lowe 64 and Marissa Brower 45; East Ruimveldt Secondary replied with 136-1 with Shekiera Williams 56 and Yosunda Hoppie 47.
In the Boys segment – Camille’s Academy were restricted to 85-5 with Rhan Jahman 38, while Laranzo Raganandan took 2-12 for Saint Joseph High who replied with 89-0 to win. Laranzo Raganandan led the victory charge with 40.
Soesdyke Secondary hit 135-1, Tydell Lovell 79; Brickdam Secondary fell short at 67-2, Totoram Vishwanauth made 22.
The Business School 60-4, Newcawl Nichols 22; Josh Alves 3-10 for Cummings Lodge Secondary who replied with 63-0, Josh Alves led with 37.

 

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Guyana to face Cayman Islands in tomorrow’s Round-of-16 clash

Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Guyana to face Cayman...

Feb 29, 2020

Having ended as the runner-up team in Group D of the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship and earning a place in the round-of-16, Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’, ranked #23 in Concacaf will oppose...
Read More
Vishaul, Hemraj give champions lead

Vishaul, Hemraj give champions lead

Feb 29, 2020

GFF commissions UEFA donated buses; to bolster GFF Youth Development Programme

GFF commissions UEFA donated buses; to bolster...

Feb 29, 2020

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to WCC/Bel Air Rubis/Trophy Stall T20 title

Venture, Khan lead Sans Souci to WCC/Bel Air...

Feb 29, 2020

FBF Windball Cricket continues

FBF Windball Cricket continues

Feb 29, 2020

Milo under-20 schools’ football tourney continues this weekend

Milo under-20 schools’ football tourney...

Feb 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019