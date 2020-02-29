Don’t touch li’l children

Dem always got sick people and dem boys don’t mean people wid cold and fever. Dem mean people who sick in dem mind. Guyana got nuff of dem sick people.

Dem boys was in de court when a magistrate send a man to jail fuh eighteen months because this man couldn’t keep he hand off an eleven-year-old girl. He like to touch and he actually touch this li’l child private parts.

Since he like touch he going to a place wheh men like touch men. When people go to church dem does hear who get touched by de Holy Ghost or by de Spirit. This man gun get touch, and he would be like Marmite, which is untouched by hands.

In de same court, anodda man didn’t have nobody to hold him, so he fall down some steps in de prisoners’ chute. Dem boys believe he throw down himself because he don’t want to sleep in jail no more. He had a good life before de government change. Then he go to Canada and Soulja Bai bring him back. Everybody know that in Jagdeo time once you run you safe. Nobody wouldn’t bring you back.

De man come to court walking, he lef in a wheelchair. That dem boys does she, that when you wake up you never know how you going to sleep.

Is de same thing wid a state prosecutor. She do she job. She prosecute a man who burn down a house and kill three people. De prosecutor do a good job and de jury find de man guilty. De judge clap three life sentence on him.

But he gun only serve 20 years because although de judge seh he not eligible for parole until 30 years, de judge was talking about jail years which is shorter than de real year. At least dem boys think so.

De man pelt de prosecutor in court and he mother pick up fire rage and attack de same prosecutor. Nobody ain’t hurt, but fuh sure de court got to mek sure its officers safe.

Talk half and fight temptation.