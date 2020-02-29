Convicted ex-GRDB accountant collapses in prisoners’ chute

Yesterday, just over two weeks after he was convicted for omitting $145M from a Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) ledger, the entity’s ex-accountant Peter Ramcharran, who is serving a three-year jail sentence, collapsed in the prisoners’ chute.

Ramcharran, who still faces several similar charges, was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for report and fixture for another trial.

The convict, who was handcuffed and shackled, was escorted by police ranks to the prisoner’s chute. From there, he was expected to make his way into the courtroom.

However, after a few minutes elapsed, police ranks were seen rushing to the chute. Ramcharran never made it into the courtroom. Instead, police ranks found him lying at the bottom of the stairs with blood pouring from his face. He appeared to be unconscious. Emergency Medical Technicians were called in. After some time, Ramcharran regained consciousness. His mother also came to his aid. Ramcharran was then strapped in a wheelchair and placed in an ambulance.

Ramcharran was scheduled to receive statements yesterday for the commencement of trials into the other charges against him.

The offences, according to SOCU, took place between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2015, at GRDB’s Lot 16-17 Cowan Street, Kingston, Georgetown headquarters.

Ramcharran was sentenced to three years imprisonment for one of the five falsifications of account charges. Based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the remaining four charges will be tried in one.

The matter was adjourned to March 11, for report and fixture.

Ramcharran was found guilty for omitting $145M from the rice entity’s ledger.

Chief Magistrate McLennan in giving a synopsis of her ruling held, that SOCU Prosecutor Patrice Henry was able to prove all the elements of the offence beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Magistrate underscored that she is of the view that Ramcharran intended to willfully deprive the entity of the monies with his unlawful action.

It was on March 6, 2019, that Ramcharran, 39, of Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara, made his first court appearance before Chief Magistrate McLennan following his extradition.

He was slapped with 39 fraud-related charges. The charges leveled against him alleged that he fraudulently converted and misappropriated funds.

