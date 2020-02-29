Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Guyana to face Cayman Islands in tomorrow’s Round-of-16 clash

Having ended as the runner-up team in Group D of the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship and earning a place in the round-of-16, Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’, ranked #23 in Concacaf will oppose #16 ranked Cayman Islands tomorrow evening from 19:00hrs in the Dominican Republic.

Cayman Islands finished third in Group F behind winners Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago, the top three nations from the four groups earning a place in the round-of-16.

‘Lady Jags’ went down to Mexico 3-0 in their final group match on Thursday night last after positing wins against Nicaragua and Puerto Rico, respectively.

The ultra defensive posture against the Mexicans when a number of the leading players were rested is expected to change with the Cayman Islands in a must win clash as only the winning team would be advancing to the quarter finals.

This is Guyana’s first ever trip to this competition and the ‘Lady Jags’ have proved that they belong. The loss against Mexico ended Guyana’s six game winning streak which stretches back to them winning Group ‘A’ of the Concacaf Qualifying last July here.

Guyana along with St. Kitts & Nevis were elevated to the Group Stage due to the fact that two of the Confederation’s Member Federations, Costa Rica and Panama were selected as co-hosts of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, in August of 2020.

The Concacaf Council met and decided that as a result of the FIFA decision, both Costa Rica and Panama would be given automatic berths to the World Cup as host nations. Concacaf would have already been granted three slots at the FIFA World Cup and a fourth was granted which increased its quota of teams to four.

The final two slots are to be filled by Concacaf for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup would be decided at this 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship, the two finalists would earn that right.