Community in shock over Rose Hall businessman’s gruesome death

An outpouring of tributes flooded social media when the news sank in that popular businessman Lomenzo “Sham” Johnny had been brutally murdered just a short distance away from his home and business.

The community of Port Mourant, Rose Hall Town and from nearby villages were in absolute shock when they learnt of the businessman’s demise.

Described as a quiet, pleasant philanthropist who “never troubled anyone”, Johnny’s death and the circumstances surrounding it continue to be investigated by investigators in Berbice.

President of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and friend of the deceased man Hilbert Foster said via a Facebook post that it was “the worst day ever” when he heard the news. He said he was preparing to head to Georgetown that day when he heard that his “friend and supporter” was murdered by some “sick minds”. He recalled that Johnny was always eager to partner with him and his club “to make a positive difference in the lives of many”.

Foster said the last time he heard from the businessman was on Monday evening. “I shall miss him dearly and our cricket and charity work have lost a great supporter”, he said.

He is calling on the police to capture the perpetrators who senselessly murdered “this special human being”. Foster said Johnny did not deserve to leave the earth the way he did, because he was a “decent person with the kindest heart”.

Meanwhile, other prominent members of society in Berbice have also sent out tributes to the man they held in high esteem. Businessmen and their families from Rose Hall and Port Mourant who knew him well also described him as one of the kindest persons, someone who assisted the less fortunate and appreciated everyone from the communities.

He was regarded as one of the few persons who always greets his customers with a smile when they enter his shop. Many customers who were present when his body was found, had said that whenever they visit his shop to purchase items he would greet them and carry on conversations. A few also said that he was free handed and always gave “a small change” to them when asked.

One person who was not related to Johnny burst out in tears and simply said “He didn’t deserve this”.

Shiran Ramnauth, a former TV Editor from Berbice expressed that “he would always help with groceries (food items) and give them to persons that can’t afford it. I am also aware that when schools seek donations, he never questions them, but willingly gives”.

Meanwhile, the three persons that were arrested still remain in custody as police continue to investigate.

Lomenzo Johnny was found in a swamp in a farm lot, by two construction workers who turned up to work early Thursday morning. His face was covered in blood and there were wounds to his head, his feet were bound with a shoelace from his sneakers that was thrown near his body along with other pieces of his clothing. A scissors and a piece of wood, believed to be the murder weapons, were also near the body.

Johnny had ventured from his premises on Wednesday night for a jog, as he usually did every evening. The keys to the premises were kept on him. His killers, after committing the grisly act, reportedly went to his home and shop, located some 300 metres and ransacked his home. They took a safe that may have contained cash and other valuables.

Police had said that a .25 pistol with 28 matching rounds were found in the upper flat of Johnny’s home and shop. The perpetrators did not find them, since they were stashed away.