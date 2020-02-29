Clarification

Latest update February 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

In a report yesterday in Kaieteur News under a headline ‘Crime Chief targeting me – Roger Khan’, it was stated that he was preparing to file a lawsuit against the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James; Crime Chief Michael Kingston and the Police Complaints Authority. However, it was clarified yesterday that the Police Complaints Authority is not included in the lawsuit. In fact, Khan has filed a complaint with that body.

