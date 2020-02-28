Woman shot dead, ex-cop ‘Spoil Child’ wounded in attack at Linden house

Ex-policeman Teon Allen, called ‘Spoil Child’, was once again at the receiving end of a brutal attack by gunmen, who shot his reputed wife dead and left Allen reportedly critical.

The shooting occurred at the couple’s Central Amelia’s Ward home around 13:30 hrs yesterday.

Collesa Hunte, 28, a mother of two, was found lying in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the side. She succumbed shortly after being taken to the Linden Hospital Complex.

Allen, who was shot in the back, is hospitalised at the same institution under police guard.

There was heavy police presence at the couple’s home, which is situated in a remote and bushy area, aback of Central Amelia’s Ward. Residents in the area gave no indication of having seen or heard anything amiss.

Police also said that they have no eyewitness accounts of the incident. They said that a lone security camera in the area was not working.

However, spent shells in the building where the couple lived suggested that the gunmen used at least two firearm of different caliber. Police also recovered a pistol in the building.

Bullet holes in the walls indicated that several shots were fired.

According to a police official, ranks rushed to the house after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

On entering the premises, they found Collesa Hunte slumped on the kitchen floor. She succumbed shortly after.

Ranks were later informed that Allen was transported to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

Collesa Hunt’s mother, Yolanda Johnson, was still in a state of shock when Kaieteur News visited her home.

“I USED TO WARN HER”

Mrs. Johnson said she had repeatedly expressed concern over her daughter’s relationship with Allen.

“I used to warn her, beg her; I even used to cuss, but this girl never listened.”

Johnson said that her daughter moved out of her home late last year to live with Allen.

The woman’s husband, Carl Hunte, said he was devastated; “but I got to be strong for the family.”

There have been a series of gang-related incidents in Linden. A group known as the ‘Cayenne gang’, had reportedly been targeting Allen.

Allen’s apartment in Fair’s Rust was burnt down a few months ago.

His cousin, Eon Williams, and his girlfriend were later shot execution-style.

Williams reportedly bore close resemblance to Allen, and there was suspicion that he was a victim of mistaken identity.

The ‘Cayenne gang’ was suspected to have carried out the execution, as a vehicle allegedly belonging to a gang member was left near the scene.

In November 2019, Allen was shot at Rahaman’s turn, Houston, East Bank Demerara.

While he was before the courts for having an illegal AK-47 in his possession, he was arrested and charged for harbouring wanted men, Uree Varswyck and Mark Royden Williams, who broke out of the Camp Street Prison on July 9, during a fire and riot.

Prior to this, he was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to commit murder and released on $50,000 bail.

He was also wanted by police in Linden for the attempted murder of Denise Grant and Tiffany McDeth, in Amelia’s Ward, on September 2, 2019

In December 2019, he was charged for shooting at a policeman and being in possession of illegal arms and ammunition.