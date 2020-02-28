Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wife chops husband to death

Feb 28, 2020 News 0

Police in Berbice are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 41-year-old man who was chopped by his 52-year-old wife on February 24, last.

Dead: Anthony Permaul

Dead is Anthony “Banks” Permaul, a labourer of Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice. His wife Danmattie “Sato” Seenarine, a housewife is in police custody.
Kaieteur News understands that on February 24, last, Seenarine and her husband were imbibing when an argument erupted over another woman with whom he shared a relationship in the past.
According to the police, both individuals are alcoholics. On the day in question, Permaul reportedly assaulted Seenarine during the argument. To defend herself, the woman picked up a cutlass and dealt him a chop to his left arm causing it to bleed profusely.
However, Permaul was only taken to the Port Mourant Hospital the next day around 9:00 am.
He was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted and later succumbed to his injury on February 26.
The incident was reported by the brother of the deceased.
When Seenarine was contacted, she was under the influence of alcohol, police said. She was subsequently taken into custody.
Meanwhile, neighbours told this publication that the couple would often have arguments that turned physical but “most of the time, the man does beat she so she mussy defend herself this time”, one neighbour said.
Investigations are in progress.

More in this category

Sports

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Feb 28, 2020

Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ go down to Mexico; focus now turn to round-of-16 Guyana’s ‘Lady Jaguars’ went down to group winners Mexico by a 0-3 margin last night at the Olimpico Felix Sanchez...
Read More
2020 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship Guyana’s performance hailed as best ever

2020 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship...

Feb 28, 2020

Regional Four-Day Championship Permaul rips apart Scorpions to give Jaguars edge

Regional Four-Day Championship Permaul rips apart...

Feb 28, 2020

President’s 50th Anniversary Shield Rapid Chess Taffin Khan and Sheriffa Ali emerge as male and female champions

President’s 50th Anniversary Shield Rapid Chess...

Feb 28, 2020

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports distribute exercise books to U15 players

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports...

Feb 28, 2020

GBA secures funding from NSC for Olympic qualifiers

GBA secures funding from NSC for Olympic...

Feb 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019