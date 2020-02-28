Wife chops husband to death

Police in Berbice are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 41-year-old man who was chopped by his 52-year-old wife on February 24, last.

Dead is Anthony “Banks” Permaul, a labourer of Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice. His wife Danmattie “Sato” Seenarine, a housewife is in police custody.

Kaieteur News understands that on February 24, last, Seenarine and her husband were imbibing when an argument erupted over another woman with whom he shared a relationship in the past.

According to the police, both individuals are alcoholics. On the day in question, Permaul reportedly assaulted Seenarine during the argument. To defend herself, the woman picked up a cutlass and dealt him a chop to his left arm causing it to bleed profusely.

However, Permaul was only taken to the Port Mourant Hospital the next day around 9:00 am.

He was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted and later succumbed to his injury on February 26.

The incident was reported by the brother of the deceased.

When Seenarine was contacted, she was under the influence of alcohol, police said. She was subsequently taken into custody.

Meanwhile, neighbours told this publication that the couple would often have arguments that turned physical but “most of the time, the man does beat she so she mussy defend herself this time”, one neighbour said.

Investigations are in progress.