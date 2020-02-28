Windsor developer pays $900M for 30-acre Ogle plot

An ambitious second-phase development at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, cost the developers of Windsor Estates $900M.

According to Danny Sawh of Navigant Builders Inc., the development will see a mixed-use urban village, consisting of high-end residential condos and townhomes and Class A offices and business suites.

Sawh’s representative, Mark Thomas, a member of the management team at Windsor, told the gathering at Ogle for the sod turning, that hopes had dwindled for the Navigant second phase project with lands unavailable.

Navigant is credited with building its flagship project, Windsor Estate, East Bank Demerara, boasting a gated community true with Florida-styled home, palm-lined avenues and town houses.

The 30-acre lands at Ogle were formerly under sugarcane. They were transferred to the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

Almost 800 acres between Ogle and Lusignan have been released for developments with at least three brand name hotels, including AC Marriott and Hilton, expected to be constructed in the area not far from the Ogle airport.

Not far from where the project is the planned road link between the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara.

Present at Ogle for the sod turning, yesterday, were Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence; head of NICIL, Colvin Heath-London; and Region Four Chair, Genevieve Allen.

Thomas said that the project has been long in waiting with a few staffers of Navigant almost giving up.

Navigant was one of several companies expressing interest in 2017 when NICIL asked for submissions.

According to Sawh, he was unable to travel due to a minor medical procedure stemming from an old injury.

He lauded NICIL and Attorney-at-law Devendra Kissoon of London House Chambers, in whom Windsor has developed great trust and confidence.

“Not only was he extremely efficient and professional in turning around the contract, but he insisted on very stringent terms to ensure that the development build to the standards NICIL expects from this investment.”

Sawh, speaking to Kaieteur News from New York, vowed to bring an even better standard to the Windsor Estates project on the East Bank of Demerara.

He clarified that he had told a state report that Navigant had experienced several challenges in completing the East Bank Demerara project.

One of them being delays experienced with certain services (not officials seeking bribes as previously reported) due to Windsor’s no-bribe policy.

He said that on the East Bank project, the Ministry of Housing was extremely professional and helpful in getting that project off the ground.

He also clarified that sales at one time fell by 1200 percent when the economy faltered a few years back.

Demand for turn-key homes has now risen sharply, in light of the oil and gas production to the point where a number of large-scale developments are underway.