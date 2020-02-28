Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

US$20M loan for oil sector… Energy Dept open to complaints on spending

The Department of Energy is in the process of implementing a World Bank funded Project titled: “Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project” which aims to support the enhancement of Guyana’s legal and institutional frameworks and strengthen the capacity of key institutions to manage the oil and gas sector.
The project is being funded to the tune of US$20M.
During implementation of the project, the Energy Department noted that stakeholders may have concerns that need to be addressed.
To ensure that these concerns are carefully considered, a GRIEVANCE REDRESS MECHANISM has been established to facilitate responses to concerns and overall improvement in project implementation.
If members of the public have any concerns or queries related to environmental and social performance of the Project, those can be submitted using the form that is available on the Ministry of the Presidency website. The link can also be found here: https://motp.gov.gy/index.php/energy-grievance-lodgement-form.

