Rose Hall businessman’s bound, battered body on farm

Feb 28, 2020 News 0

– safe stolen, 3 in custody
– unlicensed gun found in home

It was just around 7:30 am yesterday when two construction workers made a grisly discovery on the Sha’veh farm property, which they were working on at Portuguese Quarter, Port Mourant.

Clothing and footwear found near the body.

The body of popular Port Mourant businessman, Lomenzo “Sham” Johnny, was found bound by the feet, his face and head covered in blood and his workout attire left splattered with blood stains near his dead body.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene situated some 300 meters from Johnny’s home and business place, Lot 11 East Side Line Dam, Rose Hall Town (J.C.Chandisingh School Street), his body was seen clad in a burgundy workout pants and a vest. It was lying on its right side. Investigators were already inspecting the corpse.
Scores of persons, including businessmen from Rose Hall Town and political personnel, converged near the fence snapping pictures and viewing the body in shock.

Investigators at the crime scene

Johnny, who was 49-years-old, operated a grocery shop. He was spoken highly of by the persons looking at the corpse.
Many said he would have his evening run through the street but little did he know, it would have been his last Wednesday night.
Sunil Sooklall, one of the construction workers who discovered the man, told this publication that he arrived for work just after 7:00 yesterday morning along with another to carry out construction works on a new building on the plot of land.
It was while they were climbing the scaffold to begin works that they noticed what appeared to be a body lying in the swampy section of the lot near the St. Francis Community Developers painted zinc fence.
He stated that he immediately contacted the owner of the property (Sha’veh proprietor) who immediately contacted the police.
Describing what he saw, Sooklall said “the man head buss up with plenty blood on he face. He had on one side boots; he hand tie in front he and he foot bin tie up too. He other clothes and so bin deh near he body.”
Police have since disclosed that his body bore a puncture wound above the left eye and strangulation marks on the neck. He was tied up with the shoelace from his workout sneakers, which he was wearing at the time of his death.

Persons gathered to glimpse the businessman’s dead body in the fenced lot

The home and business place of Lomenzo “Sham” Johnny

Back at Johnny’s home and business place, investigators discovered that the building and shop were ransacked and a safe, which may have contained an undisclosed amount of cash and other important documents was stolen.
A relative revealed that he would lock up the premises and exercise through the said street with the keys on him. According to a police source, “it look like they killed him and took the keys for the building, which he probably had in his pants pockets and went to the place and search it and take what they could, but we are still investigating”.
His relative detailed that Johnny has been running his grocery shop for over 15 years and was living alone since his three children and wife are living overseas. He said he received a call while he was making his way to work that “my cousin husband was found in the bush.”
“This man does exercise through the street in the night but many times we does tell him not to exercise so late but he has his own way you know.”
Meanwhile, police sources have confirmed that three “known characters” are presently in police custody.
Police also said that they found an unlicensed .25 pistol and 28 live rounds in the home.

 

 

 

 

 

