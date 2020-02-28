Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Regional Four-Day Championship Permaul rips apart Scorpions to give Jaguars edge

Feb 28, 2020 Sports 0

Florence Hall, Jamaica, CMC – Veerasammy Permaul’s 28th five-wicket haul in first class cricket helped cripple Jamaica Scorpions on the opening day of the sixth round encounter here yesterday.

Veerasammy Permaul

The 30-year-old left-arm spinner snared seven for 59 as the hosts, sent in at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, were dismissed for a disappointing 216 in their first innings. Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood top-scored with 59 – his third half-century in four innings – while wicketkeeper Denis Smith chipped in with 23 but no other Scorpions batsman passed 20.
At the close, Guyana Jaguars were yet to get off the mark in the two overs available to them. With impressive victories in their last two outings, Scorpions started strongly when captain John Campbell (20) and Alwyn Williams (12) put on 40 for the first wicket.
Left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer got the breakthrough when he squared up the left-handed Campbell and had him caught at the wicket, a dismissal which sparked a slide that saw three wickets fall for 20 runs.
Williams followed in the next over, losing his off-stump to Permaul after missing a forward defensive prod and Paul Palmer was also bowled by the same bowler for four, driving at a good length delivery.
Blackwood then came to his side’s rescue, posting 58 for the fourth wicket with Nkrumah Bonner (15) to take Scorpions to lunch at 80 for three. Afterwards, Blackwood paired with Smith to put on another 38 for the fifth wicket before becoming Permaul’s fourth wicket in the sixth over after tea, lbw pushing forward to a straightish delivery at 156 for five.
There was no recovery for Scorpions, however, as they lost their last five wickets for just 44 runs.
Elsewhere: At Kensington Oval: Pride batted all day after being sent in. Barbados Pride 357 for seven (Kyle Mayers 121 not out, Kevin Stoute 46, Kemar Roach 41, Justin Greaves 38, Shayne Moseley 36, Shamarh Brooks 33; Kavem Hodge 2-50) vs Windward Islands Volcanoes.
At Warner Park: Red Force batted all day after being sent in.
T&T Red Force 161 for seven (Isaiah Rajah 41, Joshua DaSilva 37, Jason Mohammed 30; Jeremiah LOuis 3-32) vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

More in this category

Sports

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Feb 28, 2020

Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ go down to Mexico; focus now turn to round-of-16 Guyana’s ‘Lady Jaguars’ went down to group winners Mexico by a 0-3 margin last night at the Olimpico Felix Sanchez...
Read More
2020 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship Guyana’s performance hailed as best ever

2020 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship...

Feb 28, 2020

Regional Four-Day Championship Permaul rips apart Scorpions to give Jaguars edge

Regional Four-Day Championship Permaul rips apart...

Feb 28, 2020

President’s 50th Anniversary Shield Rapid Chess Taffin Khan and Sheriffa Ali emerge as male and female champions

President’s 50th Anniversary Shield Rapid Chess...

Feb 28, 2020

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports distribute exercise books to U15 players

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports...

Feb 28, 2020

GBA secures funding from NSC for Olympic qualifiers

GBA secures funding from NSC for Olympic...

Feb 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019