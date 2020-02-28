Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Porkknocker's partly decomposed body found floating in Konawaruk River

The partly decomposed body of a porkknocker was discovered floating in the Konawaruk River, Essequibo, on Wednesday.
Dead is 30-year-old Cecil Marco, of Moruka, North West District, Region One.
Kaieteur News was informed that the now dead man had ventured to the Black Water, Konawaruk River just about two weeks ago seeking employment.
He was staying at Rudolph Craig, called Rico’s, Camp at the time.
According to information received, on Sunday last, Marco told his colleagues that he was leaving the camp to visit his niece at another camp.
His niece, a 28-year-old businesswoman of Lot 119 First Street, Montrose, East Coast Demerara, told police that she saw her uncle having a drink at a shop in Black Water Landing.
The two had a brief conversation and she departed.
However, the porkknocker was never seen alive again. According to reports, he did not return to his camp nor to his niece’s.
Later on Wednesday, an excavator operator from Rico’s Camp, while walking across the river, spotted Marco’s body floating next to a sand bank.
He raised an alarm and the body was removed. The deceased was clad in a black jersey, a brown short pants and a pair of grey long boots.
His body was escorted to Mahdia Hospital.
It remains in the hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

