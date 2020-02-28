Gary Best to be slapped with DUI, dangerous driving charges – DPP recommends

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that former Chief-of-Staff and Ret’d Rear Admiral, Gary Best, be placed before the court for causing the February 8, 2020 death of cyclist Jude Bentley.

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas, told Kaieteur News that the case file was returned yesterday morning.

The DPP recommended that Best be slapped with two charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, and causing death by dangerous driving.

According to Commander Thomas, “We are trying to get him to court as soon as possible.”

Further, he stated efforts are being made to contact Best who was released on $100,000 station bail.

This news has put some ease on the minds of Bentley’s relatives who were questioning the progress of the case since Bentley was killed almost four weeks ago.

Family members even took to the streets, protesting outside the Magistrates’ court; calling for Best to be charged.

But the long waiting period, according to Thomas, was needed so that a strong case could be built.

Best is expected to appear in court today.

Before the file was sent to the DPP, it was subjected to reviews from the Crime Chief, Commander Thomas and the Traffic Chief.

Bentley was struck down and killed on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy. Best was driving the vehicle that struck the cyclist.

Police had said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident. Reports stated that both parties were headed east when the accident occurred.

Best’s vehicle also struck a utility pole. Police reports stated that Best alleged he was proceeding east along the highway when the cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him.

He told police that he applied brakes and the right side of his vehicle struck Bentley who fell on to the roadway.

The former Chief-of-Staff was detained but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s cardiac ward after he complained of feeling unwell. He was discharged a day later.