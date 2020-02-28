Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gary Best to be slapped with DUI, dangerous driving charges – DPP recommends

Feb 28, 2020 News 0

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that former Chief-of-Staff and Ret’d Rear Admiral, Gary Best, be placed before the court for causing the February 8, 2020 death of cyclist Jude Bentley.

Jude Bentley

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas, told Kaieteur News that the case file was returned yesterday morning.
The DPP recommended that Best be slapped with two charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, and causing death by dangerous driving.
According to Commander Thomas, “We are trying to get him to court as soon as possible.”
Further, he stated efforts are being made to contact Best who was released on $100,000 station bail.
This news has put some ease on the minds of Bentley’s relatives who were questioning the progress of the case since Bentley was killed almost four weeks ago.
Family members even took to the streets, protesting outside the Magistrates’ court; calling for Best to be charged.
But the long waiting period, according to Thomas, was needed so that a strong case could be built.
Best is expected to appear in court today.

Gary Best

Before the file was sent to the DPP, it was subjected to reviews from the Crime Chief, Commander Thomas and the Traffic Chief.
Bentley was struck down and killed on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy. Best was driving the vehicle that struck the cyclist.
Police had said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident. Reports stated that both parties were headed east when the accident occurred.
Best’s vehicle also struck a utility pole. Police reports stated that Best alleged he was proceeding east along the highway when the cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him.
He told police that he applied brakes and the right side of his vehicle struck Bentley who fell on to the roadway.
The former Chief-of-Staff was detained but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s cardiac ward after he complained of feeling unwell. He was discharged a day later.

 

More in this category

Sports

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Feb 28, 2020

Guyana’s ‘Lady Jags’ go down to Mexico; focus now turn to round-of-16 Guyana’s ‘Lady Jaguars’ went down to group winners Mexico by a 0-3 margin last night at the Olimpico Felix Sanchez...
Read More
2020 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship Guyana’s performance hailed as best ever

2020 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship...

Feb 28, 2020

Regional Four-Day Championship Permaul rips apart Scorpions to give Jaguars edge

Regional Four-Day Championship Permaul rips apart...

Feb 28, 2020

President’s 50th Anniversary Shield Rapid Chess Taffin Khan and Sheriffa Ali emerge as male and female champions

President’s 50th Anniversary Shield Rapid Chess...

Feb 28, 2020

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports distribute exercise books to U15 players

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports and Exports...

Feb 28, 2020

GBA secures funding from NSC for Olympic qualifiers

GBA secures funding from NSC for Olympic...

Feb 28, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019