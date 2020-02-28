Fisherman, wife bedridden after LBI accident

Almost one month after they were struck down by an ex-policeman on the La Bonne Intention (LBI) public road, 23-year-old Naresh Chunilall and his 20-year-old wife, Priya Mangra, are now bedridden due the injuries they sustained.

The accident occurred on January 29, 2020.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the accident, the victims who both reside at Lot 135 Pigeon Island, Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara (ECD) were crossing the public road on a bicycle when they were struck down by the ex-policeman who was, driving motorcar HC 257. He was reportedly speeding at the time.

After the accident, the victims were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they were admitted for one week and discharged.

Chunilall sustained broken bones to three parts of his leg and arm, while his wife’s left leg was also broken in three places.

According to sources, even though the couple was discharged from the medical facility, they are still crying out for severe pain especially in their legs since both of them have steel rods in their legs due to the injuries they sustained.

In an interview, the victim’s mother, Arondhatee Lall, stated that since the accident, she has been the sole provider for the couple since they are unable to take care of themselves.

“We find it hard. If neighbours and people don’t come, me alone can’t manage. My son does normally go out to the sea and bring back fish and that is how he does take care of his family but since that accident, he can’t even bathe himself much less to go out a sea.

It really hard on us.”

Ms. Lall explained that the couple has to visit the hospital for checkups every month and to do that, a minibus has to be hired so they can each lie on a seat and by doing that, a lot more expense is created.

When contacted Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor, stated that the investigation into the accident has been on hold until the victims are able to revisit the scene so that markings and identifying of the spot can be done.

Mr. Junor further stated that when the scene is revisited, the file will be completed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.