Elections Day declared National Holiday

Monday, March 2, 2020 the day designated for National and Regional Elections, has been declared a public holiday.

This was on February 25, officially gazetted under the Public Holidays Act (CAP 19:07) by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan.

Over the past weeks, there have been several calls to make Election Day a national holiday, since it would allow citizens to exercise their constitutional right to cast their votes.

Among these were the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), which represents the voices of thousands of Guyana’s workers, and the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

“FITUG recalls that the last few elections were declared national holidays… Such a decision obviously took into account the inalienable right of Guyanese to exercise their franchise and to ensure maximum participation in this important democratic process in our country.”

The Carter Center has noted that preparations are on track and adhering to the established timetable in all ten of the country’s Administrative Regions.

The international observer will remain in Guyana in the weeks after polling to observe the resolution of any electoral disputes.