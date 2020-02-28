Latest update February 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Driver implicated in teen’s death turns self in – vehicle was stashed in container

Feb 28, 2020 News 0

Balram Nellie, who was implicated in the hit-and run death of 17-year-old Kwon Trotz, turned himself over to police yesterday, mere hours after police issued a wanted bulletin for him.

The damaged car

Balram Nellie

Police said that the 21-year-old from St. Lawrence, East Bank Essequibo was taken into custody around 18:00 hours. He was accompanied by an attorney.
Nellie is believed to have been driving the vehicle, which struck and killed Trotz two Fridays ago at Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.
Police found Nellie’s damaged car, PYY 2003, in a container last Saturday at Da Silva Beach, East Bank Essequibo.

The container in which the vehicle as stashed

They said that fragments at the scene appeared to have come from the vehicle.
Police were reportedly tipped off to the presence of the vehicle by CANU ranks who were carrying out an operation in the area.
Kwon allegedly sustained injuries during the crash and police questioned an individual suspected of treating him.
According to reports, Kwon Trotz, a labourer was struck down and killed around 23:00 hrs last Friday on Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.
The accident occurred a short distance from the young man’s home and the driver fled the scene.
Trotz was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

 

 

 

